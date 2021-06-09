Tom Holloway

Supermarket Sticker Type

Tom Holloway
Tom Holloway
  • Save
Supermarket Sticker Type stickers colorful type design fonts graphic design poster branding illustration 2d typeface type layout design typography
Download color palette

Custom typeface application. Continuing to play with an unpublished typeface I drafted about a year ago now. I always felt it work well as a candy typeface, or maybe dish soap? 🤔

Tom Holloway
Tom Holloway

More by Tom Holloway

View profile
    • Like