Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kislyakov Vladislav

Glubina – logo and visual identify

Kislyakov Vladislav
Kislyakov Vladislav
  • Save
Glubina – logo and visual identify typography typo logo minimal branding
Download color palette

Logo and visual identify for Glubina.

Glubina© – is a project from people & for people. A team created in 2020 in Moscow, which makes decorative products from epoxy resin by hand. A new era of aesthetics for the home. Unforgettable gifts that will impress even the most original client.

Check my inst: https://instagram.com/benkwi.one

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Kislyakov Vladislav
Kislyakov Vladislav

More by Kislyakov Vladislav

View profile
    • Like