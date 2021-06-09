Aditi

Daily Ui 004 Calculator

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Daily Ui 004 Calculator lightmode darkmode ux graphic design figma dailyui uiux design ui calculator
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers,
Dailyui challenge 004 Calculator
Light and dark mode versions. Which one is your favorite?
I hope you like this shot 😊
Please have a look and share your feedback 😀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like