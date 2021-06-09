Photozhir identity animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Watch the birdie! Pigeon is the birdie and he’s the most competitive — watch him! 🐦 The pigeon’s habitat is the city — he’s equipped by attention and focus, and witnessing things you can hardly imagine. You never expect pigeon to appear, when hearing “Watch the birdie”. That is why he’s is a brand mascot of @photozhir edutainment project by @knyazevivan