Harivaani Foundation aims to work on a variety of aspects that touch lives and improve the way people perceive life.
The logo compromises of 3 elements.
The Mandala - depicts the divineness of the place from which the organization is inspired from.
The Circle - symbolizes the organization
The Icon - people for whom the foundation has been formed. It also shows the eyebrow and tilak of the deity.