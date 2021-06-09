Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Web People

Harivaani

The Web People
The Web People
Harivaani graphic design logo typography vector icon illustration branding design
Harivaani Foundation aims to work on a variety of aspects that touch lives and improve the way people perceive life.

The logo compromises of 3 elements.

The Mandala - depicts the divineness of the place from which the organization is inspired from.

The Circle - symbolizes the organization

The Icon - people for whom the foundation has been formed. It also shows the eyebrow and tilak of the deity.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
The Web People
The Web People
We Weave Your Digital Experience
