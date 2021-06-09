Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meso-Americana

Meso-Americana sale illustration available sale sale grain texture gradient tribes maya aztec america ethnic poster vector atmospheric illustration colorful graphic design 2d art design aesthetic
'Meso-Americana'
Software : Adobe Illustrator CC 2015
Tool : Mouse Fantech Rhasta G-10
Process : Sketch on paper first, and then digitalized on Adobe Illustrator cc 2015
Resolution : 300 dpi and 700 dpi

This Artwork Available for Sale!
DM on my Instagram : @dpo.wicaksono
Email : dpo.wicaksono@gmail.com

