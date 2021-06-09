Trending designs to inspire you
'Meso-Americana'
Software : Adobe Illustrator CC 2015
Tool : Mouse Fantech Rhasta G-10
Process : Sketch on paper first, and then digitalized on Adobe Illustrator cc 2015
Resolution : 300 dpi and 700 dpi
This Artwork Available for Sale!
DM on my Instagram : @dpo.wicaksono
Email : dpo.wicaksono@gmail.com