Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Markus Gavrilov
Fintory

✅ Done! - Intelligent Productivity App

Markus Gavrilov
Fintory
Markus Gavrilov for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey guys,

today we share with you some animated screens of the Done's app. 🌟

Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like