Shakehands. Investor-to-startup platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shakehands is a web platform that connects companies with investors for the purpose of seeding, fundraising, and business development to increase market share and total or partial acquisitions. https://www.behance.net/gallery/115275941/Shakehands-Platform