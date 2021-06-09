Antonín Páral

Ichi Sushi

Logo for the new Sushi bar in Česká Třebová in cooperation with WEBO. ✅

In the Japanese sense, Ichi means "1", on this meaning we based the graphic element, which, among other things, combines the primary function - the graphic of the sushi itself.

In the future, we plan to continue the implementation of other promotional materials.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
