Ichi Sushi

Logo for the new Sushi bar in Česká Třebová in cooperation with WEBO. ✅
In the Japanese sense, Ichi means "1", on this meaning we based the graphic element, which, among other things, combines the primary function - the graphic of the sushi itself.
In the future, we plan to continue the implementation of other promotional materials.
www.antoninparal.com