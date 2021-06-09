Storytelling Software

eXpenso. Spendings tracking app

Storytelling Software
Storytelling Software
  • Save
eXpenso. Spendings tracking app mobiledesign landingpage ux ui logo design branding
eXpenso. Spendings tracking app mobiledesign landingpage ux ui logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. 1200x900_expenso.jpg
  2. ex4.png

eXpenso (https://expensoapp.com/) is a spending tracking app that allow you to keep track of all your spendings grouping them into categories, and to understand your financial habits with beautiful, simple, and easy-to-use charts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Storytelling Software
Storytelling Software

More by Storytelling Software

View profile
    • Like