Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥
Twinkle

To Do - Task & Acitivity Management App Design ❤️❤️

Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥
Twinkle
Soumitro Sobuj 💯🔥 for Twinkle
Hire Us
  • Save
To Do - Task & Acitivity Management App Design ❤️❤️ trending app design popular activity task design landing page design modern design ios android interface popular trending graphics creative design minimal clean new trend graphic design
To Do - Task & Acitivity Management App Design ❤️❤️ trending app design popular activity task design landing page design modern design ios android interface popular trending graphics creative design minimal clean new trend graphic design
To Do - Task & Acitivity Management App Design ❤️❤️ trending app design popular activity task design landing page design modern design ios android interface popular trending graphics creative design minimal clean new trend graphic design
To Do - Task & Acitivity Management App Design ❤️❤️ trending app design popular activity task design landing page design modern design ios android interface popular trending graphics creative design minimal clean new trend graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Task App.png
  2. Splash.png
  3. Home.png
  4. Task.png

Hi there :)

Let's check out my latest exploration work ❤️🔥

To Do:
To do is an app to manage your daily activites & task more easily. You can list out your to-do's, create events, schedule meetings & much much more.

Let me know if you have any feedback :)

View on Behance 😍

See Latest Case Study 🔥

Follow Me on Behance I Instagram I Dribbble I Linkedin

Buy UI Kit from UI8 😍

---------------------------------------------------------------

I am Available for freelance hire,
Full-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract-

📩 Email me : Sobujdattabd@gmail.com
☎️ Call me : Skype

Twinkle
Twinkle
We design and build digital experiences
Hire Us

More by Twinkle

View profile
    • Like