Find Me Home! Website

Hello Dribbblers!!!
I hope you all doing okay.
Here is my latest work.
Find Me Home! is a website that help user find their best home that suited their style.
How do you think about it?
Don't forget to leave your comment in comment section.
Thank you and have a nice day!!!