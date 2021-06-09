Hédi T.

Album cover design concepts

Album cover design concepts sun icecream illustrator procreate photoshop typography lettering hand lettering music art vinyl cover vinyl cover design album cover album illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
I'd love to work with bands, musicians, so I decided to share these album cover concepts, I made last year. All featuring original illustrations, some hand-lettering and the base mockups were also entirely created by me.
Check out my Instagram too: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/

