Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The ceremony is a breathtaking wedding, and the wedding planner WordPress theme makes your marriage has been more comfortable with the help of its wedding-related element, clean look, simple, stunning beauty, and proper execution. The Ceremony will fulfill the need for a most special website to capture those moments and share them with family and loved ones.
Main Features:
Blazing homepages
RSVP
Countdown
Map With Location
Invitation
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Ceremony - Wedding Planner WordPress Theme