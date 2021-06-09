Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ceremony - Wedding Planner WordPress Theme

The ceremony is a breathtaking wedding, and the wedding planner WordPress theme makes your marriage has been more comfortable with the help of its wedding-related element, clean look, simple, stunning beauty, and proper execution. The Ceremony will fulfill the need for a most special website to capture those moments and share them with family and loved ones.

Main Features:

Blazing homepages
RSVP
Countdown
Map With Location
Invitation
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
