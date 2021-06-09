Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ahmed shalaby

GAMES REAPER LOGO

ahmed shalaby
ahmed shalaby
GAMES REAPER LOGO graphic design branding logo
The games reaper was a challenging one
he wanted to add a horror touch with the gaming mood and wanted to see the death reaper in the design so made it like that merging a consol controller with the reaper face

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
ahmed shalaby
ahmed shalaby

