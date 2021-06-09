GAMES REAPER LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The games reaper was a challenging one
he wanted to add a horror touch with the gaming mood and wanted to see the death reaper in the design so made it like that merging a consol controller with the reaper face