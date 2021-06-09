Buy & Sell Businesses

Hey guys 👋

Buying & Selling businesses can be intimidating. Especially, if you are a new market entrant. So many fantastic sites out there which already perform this service. But very few seem to speak to a newer & younger buyer.

Most decisions are made once real trust is established. And a huge gap in the buying journey occurs when the user (or buyer). Feels unsure about what they about to enter into.

This landing page attempts to address that shortcoming. Let me know what you think.

