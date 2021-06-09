Anastasiya Mathiesen
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

IBM CIC | Posters | Design Thinking

Anastasiya Mathiesen
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
Anastasiya Mathiesen for Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
  • Save
IBM CIC | Posters | Design Thinking meeting room print illustration brand identity
Download color palette

Presenting a closer look at one of the many posters created for meeting rooms at the CIC offices in Denmark.

Each poster focuses on a specific practice or strength.

The loop seen above is a behavioral model from Enterprise Design Thinking used to understand users' needs and deliver outcomes continuously. Design Thinking is widely used in our Design Team to see problems and solutions from a new point of view.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center
Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

More by Design Team@IBM Client Innovation Center

View profile
    • Like