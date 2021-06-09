IBM CIC | Posters | Design Thinking

Trending designs to inspire you
Presenting a closer look at one of the many posters created for meeting rooms at the CIC offices in Denmark.
Each poster focuses on a specific practice or strength.
The loop seen above is a behavioral model from Enterprise Design Thinking used to understand users' needs and deliver outcomes continuously. Design Thinking is widely used in our Design Team to see problems and solutions from a new point of view.