Hubba Bubba

"Diese Farben und das Wort „Rolle“: da werden Kindheitserinnerungen wach! Eine endlose Kaugummi-Rolle aus den 90ern mit Grüner Apfel Geschmack. Mega-Fun mit Bubblegum!"

– Aljona

