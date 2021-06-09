NEONEO DESIGN-TEAM

Filmstrip

Filmstrip blender design illustration 3dart 3dartwork 3dillustration cinema film strip film roll movie
„Ich LIEBE Filme! Und vor allem den nostalgischen Flair von Filmrollen. Die Dynamik des Filmbands soll das Auf und Ab der Emotionen während eines guten Films darstellen, die einzelnen Bandschnipsel sollen wie Konfetti wirken und so das Medium Film als solches zelebrieren.“

– Maik

