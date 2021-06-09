Trending designs to inspire you
„Ich LIEBE Filme! Und vor allem den nostalgischen Flair von Filmrollen. Die Dynamik des Filmbands soll das Auf und Ab der Emotionen während eines guten Films darstellen, die einzelnen Bandschnipsel sollen wie Konfetti wirken und so das Medium Film als solches zelebrieren.“
– Maik