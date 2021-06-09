Bryanna Chapeskie

Sobeys Ultimate Picnic Table Inlay Illustration and Design

Sobeys Ultimate Picnic Table Inlay Illustration and Design
Sobeys commeorated banning plastic bags in their stores by partnering with Lake City Works to create benches and picnic tables made from reporurposed plastic. The inlay was installed into each peice and the benches and tables can be found accross the province, the first of which was installed at the Halifax waterfront.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
