Sobeys Ultimate Picnic Table Inlay Illustration and Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sobeys commeorated banning plastic bags in their stores by partnering with Lake City Works to create benches and picnic tables made from reporurposed plastic. The inlay was installed into each peice and the benches and tables can be found accross the province, the first of which was installed at the Halifax waterfront.