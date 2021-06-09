ADHD Illustration - Mental Disorders

Illustration made for Mindsum newly launched platform. ✨

Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

My challenge during the project has been to represent the 9 mental disorders: ADHD, Conduct Disorders, Anxiety, Anorexia Nervosa, ASD, Depression, OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder.

