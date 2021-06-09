ADHD Illustration - Mental Disorders

Trending designs to inspire you
Illustration made for Mindsum newly launched platform. ✨
Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.
My challenge during the project has been to represent the 9 mental disorders: ADHD, Conduct Disorders, Anxiety, Anorexia Nervosa, ASD, Depression, OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder.
See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website
Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us
