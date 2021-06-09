The Resume and CV Print Templates

Trending designs to inspire you
The Resume – Brochures Bundle Print Templates 7 in 1
Is a collection of fun and easy-to-use brochures that you can use to create a unique Resume / CV. The package includes a classic Resume pattern, but above all in the form of Tri-Fold brochures, Bi-Fold or Business Cards.
The layouts were created in four graphics programs: Adobe InDesign (.idml .indd), Adobe Photoshop (.psd), Affinity Photo (.afphoto) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), so you can edit templates quickly and easily.
All templates are available in American and international formats (for example: A4, US Letter, A3, US Tabloid and others).
Each template has been created in two color versions, Dark and Light.
