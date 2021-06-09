Neicy

Daily UI #014: Countdown Timer

Daily UI #014: Countdown Timer flat mobile pomodoro timer dailyui014 dailyui
Wanted to do something simple for this exercise, since I didn't want the user to get distracted by too many frills and just to be able to keep track of time spent on a task.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
