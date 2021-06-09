Stationary Concrete Batch Mix Plant | Atlas Equipments

In our ready mix concrete (RMC) plants. The aggregates are stored in horizontal bins. The stationary concrete batch plant type machines come with a gathering conveyor below the aggregate bins. Here the weighing of aggregates takes place. Then the aggregates are discharged into the slinger conveyor where they are transferred to the twin shaft mixer. Atlas ready mix plant come equipped with twin shaft mixer as mixing device and hence they are bound to perform for years. Atlas is committed to providing solutions to the industry by offering a high-quality concrete batching plant. Upon the line is a series of concrete mixers right from the capacities 30 m3/hr to 200 m3/hr. They are designed for operating in Indian conditions.

