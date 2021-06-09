Hello!

This showcases the companion app designed as part of my final year project. Rhino is a handheld electronic nose enabling users that suffer from an olfactory disorder to regain the ability to "smell" potential dangers surrounding eating unsafe food and avoid anxiety about personal hygiene.

The Rhino companion app enables users to track their smelling history and the current status of their device. The app features community aspects including a forum board for users to discuss shared issues, and a community-driven recipe board for home tested recipes designed around texture to cater for the unique way an Anosmic person tastes.