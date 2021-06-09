Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
This showcases the companion app designed as part of my final year project. Rhino is a handheld electronic nose enabling users that suffer from an olfactory disorder to regain the ability to "smell" potential dangers surrounding eating unsafe food and avoid anxiety about personal hygiene.
The Rhino companion app enables users to track their smelling history and the current status of their device. The app features community aspects including a forum board for users to discuss shared issues, and a community-driven recipe board for home tested recipes designed around texture to cater for the unique way an Anosmic person tastes.