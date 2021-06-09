Social Media Application for Professionals

Hi! Folks,

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional networking site, but there are many other applications that can offer users to connecting professionals and grow a personal network.

Here we are presenting a Social Media Application Design for Professional networking.

People can set up their profiles and connect with like-minded professionals and entrepreneurs together through the app and can attend exclusive events. In Additions, users can join groups with like-minded professionals to network and share ideas after signing up for an app.

Through the app, users can chat in real-time with their connections and can do comments, like, and share interesting posts with the wider community.

We have used the customized illustration to show the mobile app UI screen more interactive and catchy.

Let us know your views in the comment section!

