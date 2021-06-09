Neumorphism style into adobe XD

Trending designs to inspire you
I am really happy to know that #adobexd just brought inner shadows in the latest update, Neumorphism style designs will start to be easier to design!
You should definitely have a go with this new feature!
Feeling really excited!
Just did this small design test to know exactly what this new feature might bring to the table.