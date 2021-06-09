Rui Bernardes

Neumorphism style into adobe XD

Neumorphism style into adobe XD mood blue test ui minimal neumorphism
I am really happy to know that #adobexd just brought inner shadows in the latest update, Neumorphism style designs will start to be easier to design!

You should definitely have a go with this new feature!
Feeling really excited!

Just did this small design test to know exactly what this new feature might bring to the table.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
