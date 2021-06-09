Rishabh Thakur

Auro - Mozzafiato

Hey guys! 👋
Auro is an exploration for a luxurious home decor product App, These are initial onboarding screens.
A soft color palette is used to make the experience look premium and
get the user focus directed on the products.

For work inquiries
Rishabhshirker@gmail.com

