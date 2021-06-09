Auro - Mozzafiato

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! 👋
Auro is an exploration for a luxurious home decor product App, These are initial onboarding screens.
A soft color palette is used to make the experience look premium and
get the user focus directed on the products.
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot.
For work inquiries
Rishabhshirker@gmail.com