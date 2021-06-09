Anurag Khandelwal

Lead Collection Page | Hero Section | Home Page

Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal
  • Save
Lead Collection Page | Hero Section | Home Page
Download color palette

My last job gave me a lot of flexibility to work on things I loved/aspired the most.

So when I wanted to rethink our lead collection page, way back in 2018, this is what I came up with.

The design was supposed to be a no-nonsense pitch that touts the key differentiations prominently.

The design was more of a fun project and never went into production.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal

More by Anurag Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like