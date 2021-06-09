Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Branding Mindsum - Mental Health Platform (Social Enterprise)

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

We helped them create a brand for their newly launched platform.

Illustrations created by Gabriela Gurgui

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

