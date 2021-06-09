Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Qode Interactive

ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme

Qode Interactive
Qode Interactive
  • Save
ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme responsive theme wordpress

ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on qodeinteractive.com
Good for sale
ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme
Download color palette

ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on qodeinteractive.com
Good for sale
ProMedica - Medical and Healthcare Theme

ProMedica is a contemporary theme created for all types of medical and healthcare businesses. It comes packed with an extensive assortment of predesigned layouts that can be customized to your requirements. You can use them to introduce customers to your medical center, laboratory, or health care and mental health clinics. It is also an ideal choice for creating a website dedicated to medical tourism as it includes a variety of highly flexible elements. With ProMedica, you can display doctors’ timetable and allow users to book appointments online in just a few mouse clicks. All you need to make a healthcare website the easy way is ProMedica!

Follow Qode Interactive team to see more amazing projects!

Browse all our Medical WordPress Themes

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Qode Interactive
Qode Interactive
We Bring Beauty to WordPress

More by Qode Interactive

View profile
    • Like