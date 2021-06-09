Matthew Hall

Exploration Website №003

Matthew Hall
Matthew Hall
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Website created for fun in Webflow using Locomotive scroll, Bodymovin, Lottie and Wizardry. Give it a refresh if it's not smooth they're some caching issues.

Link above, works best on a desktop in chrome.

https://matt-exploration.webflow.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Matthew Hall
Matthew Hall
Digital Product Designer. Cpt.
Hire Me

More by Matthew Hall

View profile
    • Like