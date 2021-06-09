Cartoon Avatar for Danilo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A cartoon avatar for my client's brand and YouTube channel. He does video essays about games in the Legend of Zelda series, and wanted the avatar to feel friendly and casual.
He had a style he preferred and provided with photos as reference for the avatar.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/