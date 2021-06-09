John Poh

Cartoon Avatar for Danilo

Cartoon Avatar for Danilo
Cartoon Avatar for Danilo vector cartoon caricature caricature cartoon illustration branding
A cartoon avatar for my client's brand and YouTube channel. He does video essays about games in the Legend of Zelda series, and wanted the avatar to feel friendly and casual.

He had a style he preferred and provided with photos as reference for the avatar.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
