ONWARD

ONWARD neon 3d branding design illustration dailylogochallenge
The topic was driverless car logo but to start with I did not have any idea to start with so I looked upon google then i got the idea and just started laying around and the I replaced w with Wi-Fi symbol as most of the driverless car use the surrounding area to detect objects

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
