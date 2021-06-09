Trending designs to inspire you
The topic was driverless car logo but to start with I did not have any idea to start with so I looked upon google then i got the idea and just started laying around and the I replaced w with Wi-Fi symbol as most of the driverless car use the surrounding area to detect objects