Alexandr Bognat

Bottle Coozie Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Bottle Coozie Mockup botle pack zipper case alchohol neoprene beer drink sleeve accessory download psd mockup
Product includes:
• 7 psd with isolated bottle coozie (front, back, side and top views);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• bottle coozie color and design;
• stiching color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

