Ecommerce App UI Design Exploration 🔥🚀💯

Hello Everyone :)

I would like to share this Ecommerce App I did a while ago. The goal was to create an app that is both minimal and modern, as well as easy to use without any complications.

Hope you guys will love this. Let me know your thought's on this. Feedback and appreciation is always welcomed 🙂

You can reach out to me via the means below:

Email - shodipo87@gmail.com

Instagram for Product Designs | Instagram for Graphic Designs

Thanks a lot.