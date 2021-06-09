Ecommerce App UI Design Exploration 🔥🚀💯

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone :)
I would like to share this Ecommerce App I did a while ago. The goal was to create an app that is both minimal and modern, as well as easy to use without any complications.
Hope you guys will love this. Let me know your thought's on this. Feedback and appreciation is always welcomed 🙂
You can reach out to me via the means below:
Email - shodipo87@gmail.com
Instagram for Product Designs | Instagram for Graphic Designs
Thanks a lot.