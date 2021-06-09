Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Shodipo - Designer

Ecommerce App UI Design Exploration 🔥🚀💯

Michael Shodipo - Designer
Michael Shodipo - Designer
  • Save
Ecommerce App UI Design Exploration 🔥🚀💯 product design figma sketchapp 3d animation motion graphics illustration xd ecommerce app branding graphic design ui logo idea adobexd clean uiux concept creative design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone :)

I would like to share this Ecommerce App I did a while ago. The goal was to create an app that is both minimal and modern, as well as easy to use without any complications.

Hope you guys will love this. Let me know your thought's on this. Feedback and appreciation is always welcomed 🙂

You can reach out to me via the means below:
Email - shodipo87@gmail.com
Instagram for Product Designs | Instagram for Graphic Designs

Thanks a lot.

Michael Shodipo - Designer
Michael Shodipo - Designer

More by Michael Shodipo - Designer

View profile
    • Like