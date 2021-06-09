Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spotify for Artists; OOH Exploded view Landscape

Spotify for Artists; OOH Exploded view Landscape
Spotify for Artists; OOH Exploded view Landscape particles music ooh poster webgl logo illustration design website motion animation
Part of a big set of promotional work around the Fan Study campaign.
Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


Posted on Jun 9, 2021
