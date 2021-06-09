Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
I was inspired by a past project for a yoga app. Today I re-designed it.
The app guides the user by using motion tracking to help with posture correction. It also offers the possibility to practice only one posture (asana) or choose/switch between yoga styles. The user gets control by switching the virtual coach on/off, choosing to save exercises and choosing whether to track their progress.
This concept came from a lot of research in how switching to online classes due to pandemic affected people that practice yoga - their struggles and needs.
I'd love to hear your feedback.