Ina Lile

Yoga App

Ina Lile
Ina Lile
Hi there,

I was inspired by a past project for a yoga app. Today I re-designed it.

The app guides the user by using motion tracking to help with posture correction. It also offers the possibility to practice only one posture (asana) or choose/switch between yoga styles. The user gets control by switching the virtual coach on/off, choosing to save exercises and choosing whether to track their progress.

This concept came from a lot of research in how switching to online classes due to pandemic affected people that practice yoga - their struggles and needs.

I'd love to hear your feedback.

Ina Lile
Ina Lile

