Bento Matte. Fintech 3D Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bento Matte Fintech – is a pack of editable 3D icons of financial technology thematics, built-in Figma and Sketch.
Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.
This pack includes (All Editable, All High-Res):
15 Pre-build Scenes
67 Fintech Objects (frontal, left and right views)
Changeable tone
Changeable shadow
Available exclusively at UI8 ⭐
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW