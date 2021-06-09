Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Tkachev
Bento Matte. Fintech 3D Icons

Anton Tkachev
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Bento Matte. Fintech 3D Icons currency crypto bitcoin money fintech design ui after-effects ui8 motion animation
Bento Matte 3D Fintech

Bento Matte 3D Fintech

Bento Matte Fintech – is a pack of editable 3D icons of financial technology thematics, built-in Figma and Sketch.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.

This pack includes (All Editable, All High-Res):

15 Pre-build Scenes
67 Fintech Objects (frontal, left and right views)
Changeable tone
Changeable shadow

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
