Serj Marco

Online graduation

Online graduation video conference zoom education online flag mantle book outline usa university students graduate graduation people character flat vector illustration design
  1. students.jpg
  2. 02_sketch.jpg

Hi, There!
First online graduation illustration for the Indonesian Embassy in the United States
I hope you will enjoy!

Regards,
Serj Marco

