Day #9 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the ninth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to design an e-sports admin interface for a team. The design is a simple reflection of all the items that will catch the eye of the management in bringing effective ideas and strategies to the fore.

Any ideas for font suggestions for this design? Would like to build on that!!

