David Salmon

Daily UI - #052 - Logo

Daily UI - #052 - Logo
For the logo challenge I created a very quick monochrome logo for a cocktail drinking club. The circular style of the logo is intentionally playing off the idea of it being a bar mat.

Font is PT Serfi.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
