Well-fed Cat

Well-fed Cat joy nature illustration shut eyes belly stroke well-fed dinner appetite food lovely cat animal red trousers blue shirt closed eyes sausages cat smiling cat vector flat
A smiling well-fed cat with closed eyes and dressed in a blue shirt and red trousers. A bunch of sausages is hanging on his neck. He has just eaten some sausages and is stroking his belly. Good appetite!:)

