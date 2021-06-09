Trending designs to inspire you
Is a premium quality package designed for dating mobile app based on real world apps like Tinder, Badoo, Match, Happn, Facebook Dating etc. The package contains numerous high quality useful design elements and screens to help design/develop a mobile app. Dater – Figma Dating UI Kit For Mobile App is fully featured with 48 premium ready-to-use screens for iPhone X/XS/11/11 Pro, 9 Fully-Editable Custom Vector Illustrations and 49 Custom Icons. It also comes with a fully interactive & linked prototype inside the Figma file to help with UX Flow and to build the app faster.
