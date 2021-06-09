Pakabone jewelry store

Hello friends!

Now I am working on a project for a Pakabone jewerly store. The Pakabone online store sells jewelry created by designers, sculptors, artists and craftsmen in production. I chose an expensive, mythical style that goes well with the brand positioning and the historical component.

How do you like it? I will be glad to know your opinion)

