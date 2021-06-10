Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darren Krape

CrispPlan - Theme chooser

Darren Krape
Darren Krape
CrispPlan - Theme chooser ui ux design app
CrispPlan is a super simple social media editor and scheduler that I'm building.

Here, you can select a pre-built theme for your social media post. Each theme will have a variety of post styles and color sets.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Darren Krape
Darren Krape
