Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
alabi olanike

Digitexts : Subscription based digital textbook app

alabi olanike
alabi olanike
  • Save
Digitexts : Subscription based digital textbook app uidesigner mobile app ux
Download color palette

A subscription based , digital textbook .
For more works like this visit : https://balkizolanike.wixsite.com/olanikealabi?pgid=kgp7b4gl4-591dd2c2-6cd9-4c8d-837f-644161a65987

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
alabi olanike
alabi olanike

More by alabi olanike

View profile
    • Like