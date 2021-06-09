Darren Krape

CrispPlan - Editor view

CrispPlan - Editor view app ux ui design
CrispPlan is a super simple social media editor and scheduler I'm building.

The app is focused on people who are not designers, so the built-in templates will be very easy to edit and customize.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
