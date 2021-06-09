Hanna Stelmakh

Arbour - Corporate website

Hanna Stelmakh
Hanna Stelmakh
  • Save
Arbour - Corporate website webdesign minimalism finance wix website corporate website branding ux
Download color palette

Hi all 👋

Meet Arbour's corporate website.

My role: UX/UI design.
Tools: Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adone Illustrator.

*****************************
Full project: Behance
*****************************

Press L — to make me happy! 🤟

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Hanna Stelmakh
Hanna Stelmakh

More by Hanna Stelmakh

View profile
    • Like