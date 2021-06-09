Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aquarina Logo | Project Completed

sea logo perfume logo branding logo spray logo minimalist simple monogram minimalist logo ocean logo letter a logo wave logo
Aquarina is a local brand that has superior products, namely Antibacterial Linen and Room Spray. Already sold tens of thousands of bottles in its first year.
Interested to work with me ? Contact me :
Email : stevekorwa21@gmail.com
Fiverr : https://bit.ly/2QJdsgc
Visit My Premium Exclusive Logo Store :
SB : https://bit.ly/2OOagPn
LG : https://bit.ly/3lyKjzq
